What’s been happening on the college hockey recruiting scene?

Kyle O'Leary recently committed to Yale. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

College hockey recruiting is a main topic of discussion in the spring, summer and fall. The spring features USA Hockey nationals, as well as festivals in districts to send players to USA Hockey's Select Camps.

In the summer, the best of the best go to those select camps, as well as play in summer leagues around the region. The fall features players on club teams across the 14U-18U age groups.

All of those seasons give colleges a front-row seat to player development. Lots of players gain college commitments out of performances at all of those events.

But then there's the winter. Most local players take the ice for prep or high school teams, while others continue with powerhouses like Mount St. Charles, Seacoast Performance Academy or the Long Island Gulls. At the same time, colleges are in season. It doesn't make for easy recruitment viewing.

Still, over the last few months, colleges have been actively recruiting players and gaining commitments.

Here's a look at how the local schools have fared. Many of the players recruited have been local.

Let's dive in.