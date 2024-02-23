What is the biggest question facing every Hockey East team?

Cutter Gauthier has had lots to celebrate this season. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Down the stretch they come.

Races throughout the Hockey East standings are tight with only three weeks remaining in the regular season. At the top, only one point separates Boston College from Boston University. Just four points stand between third and sixth place, while the next three teams are tied for seventh.

With such little separation, as evidenced by six teams being nationally ranked, anything can happen down the stretch and into the postseason. And it usually does.

Here’s one big question that we’re looking at for the 11 men’s Hockey East programs.