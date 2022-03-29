‘We won’t see that again’: Northeastern is going to miss Aerin Frankel

2021 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Aerin Frankel is a key factor in Northeastern's spot at Frozen Four. (Photo by Northeastern Athletics)

Even a clumsy disc jockey hasn’t broken as many records as Aerin Frankel.

Since she played five seasons and been as consistent as New York City traffic, some of her goaltending records at Northeastern University may never be broken. Hyperbole?

“She’s definitely the best goalie in women’s college hockey,” NU head coach Dave Flint said. “She’s broken about every record there is. I don’t know if some of her records will be broken. We’ve had awesome goalies at Northeastern.”

But none like Frankel, a 22-year-old graduate student from Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., who saw her storied college career come to a close March 18 in a 2-1 double-overtime loss to Minnesota Duluth in a Frozen Four semifinal game in University Park, Pa.