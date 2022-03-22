New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA Girls: 10 standouts and stars on championship Sunday

By

Austin Prep senior Kathryn Karo celebrates her goal against Arlington in the MIAA girls D1 prep championship game. (Brian Kelly/BK Photography)

BOSTON-- New England Hockey Journal had a chance to watch the 2022 girls MIAA Division 1 and 2 championship games at TD Garden March 20 and took note of several players who made key contributions in the games.

Austin Prep and Algonquin Regional captured the championship trophies in two competitive games, with the Cougars pulling away late in a tight game with Arlington. Algonquin overcame a 1-0 deficit to beat Canton High in overtime. Austin Prep was the class of D1 play, bringing an undefeated record into their game with the impressive Spy Ponders. Despite taking a quick 2-0 lead, Arlington cut it to 2-1 late in the opening frame, and that's the way it stayed until a power play goal in the final minutes by McKenzie Cerrato secured a perfect season.

Stephanie Wood (Austin Prep) and Mike Hodge (Algonquin) were the winning coaches, whose teams capped their championship run with some solid performances against two competitive teams in Arlington and Canton.

To close the book on the girls MIAA season, here are some notes on key performers and plays who helped lift their teams to victories, while also recognizing those who came up agonizingly short in their quest for their respective division crowns.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

MIAA state championships scoreboard: St. John’s Prep wins D1 title

BOSTON — The 2022 MIAA state hockey tournament final games were played at TD Garden on Sunday. New England Hockey Journal has been on hand…
Read More

MIAA Division 1 Championship: Tommy Sarni’s offensive fireworks lead St. John’s Prep past Xaverian

BOSTON – The best two teams in the state from start to finish of the 2021-22 Massachusetts high school hockey season collided in Sunday night’s…
Read More

MIAA Division 2 Championship: Caden Connors propels Tewksbury to title

BOSTON – Senior defenseman Caden Connors scored twice and added an assist as Tewksbury upended two-time defending champion Canton in the MIAA Division 2 State…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter