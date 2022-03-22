MIAA Girls: 10 standouts and stars on championship Sunday

Austin Prep senior Kathryn Karo celebrates her goal against Arlington in the MIAA girls D1 prep championship game. (Brian Kelly/BK Photography)

BOSTON-- New England Hockey Journal had a chance to watch the 2022 girls MIAA Division 1 and 2 championship games at TD Garden March 20 and took note of several players who made key contributions in the games.

Austin Prep and Algonquin Regional captured the championship trophies in two competitive games, with the Cougars pulling away late in a tight game with Arlington. Algonquin overcame a 1-0 deficit to beat Canton High in overtime. Austin Prep was the class of D1 play, bringing an undefeated record into their game with the impressive Spy Ponders. Despite taking a quick 2-0 lead, Arlington cut it to 2-1 late in the opening frame, and that's the way it stayed until a power play goal in the final minutes by McKenzie Cerrato secured a perfect season.

Stephanie Wood (Austin Prep) and Mike Hodge (Algonquin) were the winning coaches, whose teams capped their championship run with some solid performances against two competitive teams in Arlington and Canton.

To close the book on the girls MIAA season, here are some notes on key performers and plays who helped lift their teams to victories, while also recognizing those who came up agonizingly short in their quest for their respective division crowns.