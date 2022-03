The Northeastern Huskies after losing to the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs in the national semifinals (Justin Berl/NCAA Photos/ via Getty Images)

Seventy-two hours after an agonizing double-overtime loss in a Frozen Four semifinal, Nick Carpenito tried to be reflective.

Northeastern University’s associate head coach was proud of his team. But it was impossible not to think of what could have been.

Despite putting 47 shots on Minnesota Duluth, the Huskies lost 2-1, falling one win short of returning to the national championship game.

“We had some really great opportunities that we just couldn’t cash in on,” he said.