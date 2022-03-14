NCAA Women: Takeaways from Northeastern and Yale moving on to 2022 Frozen Four

2021 Patty Kazmaier Award winner Aerin Frankel is a key factor in Northeastern's spot at Frozen Four. (Photo by Northeastern Athletics)

Respect.

Aretha Franklin sang about it. Now the Northeastern University women’s hockey program is starting to receive it.

For the second straight season, the Huskies have punched their ticket to the national semifinals, this time with an NCAA Tournament regional final victory over Wisconsin.

It was a sweet win for Northeastern. Not only did it put the Huskies within two victories of the program’s first national championship, the win avenged a loss to Wisconsin in last season’s national title clash.

Prior to the season, Northeastern was one of the favorites to advance to the Frozen Four.

The Huskies will be joined in University Park, Pa., by another New England team, Yale University.