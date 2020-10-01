Watch list: Yale Junior Bulldogs Jamboree 15 Pure division

Pope Francis forward Ryan Leonard had a hat trick for the Springfield Rifles this weekend. (Wendy Harrington/Pope Francis Athletics)

NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Yale Junior Bulldogs Jamboree brought together most of the region’s notable teams at the 15 Pure division.

The three-day jamboree was hosted at the Newington Arena, Northford Ice Pavilion and a few other nearby rinks in Connecticut. It was a well-organized event that was scouted by junior scouts and general managers from the USHL, OHL and QMJHL.

It was nice to see some 15 Pure teams that I hadn’t seen previously this season, including Bishop Kearney Selects, New Jersey Rockets and Team Maryland. All three teams have at least one notable player. Other teams such as Boston Junior Eagles, Neponset Valley River Rats, North Jersey Avalanche and Springfield Rifles also were viewed.