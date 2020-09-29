Watch list: Yale Junior Bulldogs Jamboree 14-U

River Rats vs. Woodbridge in 14-U action at Newington Arena on Saturday

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Several top 2006-born players stood out in the 14-U division at this past weekend’s Yale Junior Bulldogs Jamboree.

The three-day showcase took place mainly at the Newington Arena and Northford Ice Pavilion, with several other rinks in nearby Connecticut locations hosting a few games. While Boston Junior Eagles and Mount Saint Charles weren’t in action, a few other notable teams from across the Northeast corridor took part in the jamboree.

Bishop Kearney Selects, a new program based out of Rochester, N.Y., was the top team in the division. It’s a deep and talented team that looks to be a top-three team in the country along with Shattuck-St. Mary’s and Boston Junior Eagles.