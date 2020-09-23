New England Hockey Journal

Featured

Northern Cyclones Showcase: 15 Pure standouts

By

Cam Russo is transferring from St. John’s Prep to Governor’s Academy. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

HUDSON, N.H. — Some good 2005-born prospects took to the ice at the Northern Cyclones Showcase over the weekend.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place in Massachusetts, several of the region’s 15 Pure teams headed up to Northern Cyclones Arena just over the border in New Hampshire. The Neponset Valley River Rats, Northern Cyclones Prep Split and Boston Hockey Academy were notable teams in the age division. The River Rats were the only team to finish the weekend with a perfect record at this age level.

Next weekend will be easier to view with most of the region’s top teams at the Yale Junior Bulldogs Jamboree in Connecticut. Hopefully Massachusetts will ease restrictions soon as the state’s rinks such as New England Sports Center are more conducive to hosting large showcases.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

River Rats Jamboree: Reviewing the 18-U Division

EXETER, N.H. — The 18-U division of the River Rats Jamboree brought out about a dozen NHL scouts to watch some of the region’s top…
Read More

River Rats Jamboree: Reviewing top teams, players in 16-U division

The River Rats Jamboree brought some really good 16-U teams to rinks across southern New Hampshire, including The Rinks at Exeter and Salem ICenter. The…
Read More

River Rats Jamboree: 15-U top prospects

EXETER, N.H. — The River Rats Jamboree took place Monday and Tuesday at various rinks across southern New Hampshire. The Rinks at Exeter, Salem Icenter,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter