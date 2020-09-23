Northern Cyclones Showcase: 15 Pure standouts

Cam Russo is transferring from St. John’s Prep to Governor’s Academy. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

HUDSON, N.H. — Some good 2005-born prospects took to the ice at the Northern Cyclones Showcase over the weekend.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place in Massachusetts, several of the region’s 15 Pure teams headed up to Northern Cyclones Arena just over the border in New Hampshire. The Neponset Valley River Rats, Northern Cyclones Prep Split and Boston Hockey Academy were notable teams in the age division. The River Rats were the only team to finish the weekend with a perfect record at this age level.

Next weekend will be easier to view with most of the region’s top teams at the Yale Junior Bulldogs Jamboree in Connecticut. Hopefully Massachusetts will ease restrictions soon as the state’s rinks such as New England Sports Center are more conducive to hosting large showcases.