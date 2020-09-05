River Rats Jamboree: Reviewing the 18-U Division

Avon product JP Turner skated for Mid Fairfield at the River Rats Jamboree.

EXETER, N.H. — The 18-U division of the River Rats Jamboree brought out about a dozen NHL scouts to watch some of the region’s top prospects eligible for the 2021 draft.

With some prep schools prohibiting its boarding students from leaving campus, it will be a tough fall for NHL scouts to figure out which players are at which events. However, there were a couple of 2003-born prospects who stood out over the two-day event.

In addition to NHL draft prospects, the 18-U division had a couple of uncommitted players who impressed me during my viewings at The Rinks at Exeter, one of several rinks used across southern New Hampshire.