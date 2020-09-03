River Rats Jamboree: 15-U top prospects

Mount Saint Charles boasts top Midget squads in addition to its high school varsity. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

EXETER, N.H. — The River Rats Jamboree took place Monday and Tuesday at various rinks across southern New Hampshire. The Rinks at Exeter, Salem Icenter, Cyclones Arena, Tri-Town Arena and the IceDen were the primary locations of the games.

With many of the top ’05s in New England playing up at the 16-U division, the 15-U division is a little watered down in the region. That being said, there are still some very good players competing on the split-season and full-season teams at the level.

While there are some good local players who shined on Monday and Tuesday, I wanted to focus in on some players from outside the region who are new to prep hockey or one of the full-season academy teams.