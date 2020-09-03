River Rats Jamboree: Reviewing top teams, players in 16-U division

CJ Foley (Thayer) is a reliable D-man for the Cape Cod Whalers. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The River Rats Jamboree brought some really good 16-U teams to rinks across southern New Hampshire, including The Rinks at Exeter and Salem ICenter.

The two-day event marked the start of the 2020-21 regular season for all of the region’s top 16-U teams. Players born in 2004 and 2005 make up 16-U teams. It’s an important year for the ’05s as it is their draft year in the USHL and QMJHL, and possible selection in the NTDP comes in March as well.

Boston Junior Eagles, Cape Cod Whalers, Mid Fairfield National, Mid Fairfield St. Louis and Mount Saint Charles were the top local teams at the River Rats Jamboree. The Maine Nordiques, Seacoast Performance Academy and the host River Rats also have some good players.