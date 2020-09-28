New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Yale Junior Bulldogs Jamboree: 18-U standouts

By

Defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald (North Reading, Mass.) will be a junior at Governor's. (Matt Dewkett)

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Several NHL scouts came out to watch the draft-eligible prospects in the 18-U division of the Yale Junior Bulldogs Jamboree.

The pickings were slim as several of the top 2003s are either locked down at prep schools or injured. However, a few players of note from the Boston Imperials Split, Buffalo Junior Sabres, Neponset Valley River Rats, North Jersey Avalanche and Westchester Express were able to show off their abilities in front of scouts over the course of the three-day jamboree.

Games were spread out at five sheets among the two facilities, Newington Arena and Northford Ice Pavilion, making it impossible to see every game or every team. Further, there were far more players of note at the younger levels. That being said, I was able to check in on some key players and teams at the 18-U level.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Weekend recap: 16-U standouts from New Hampshire showcases

SALEM, N.H. — The New England Fall Prep Hockey League and Northern Cyclones hosted separate showcases about 20 minutes apart in southern New Hampshire over…
Read More

Northern Cyclones Showcase: 15 Pure standouts

HUDSON, N.H. — Some good 2005-born prospects took to the ice at the Northern Cyclones Showcase over the weekend. With COVID-19 restrictions in place in…
Read More

Boston Hockey Academy, Little Bruins make noise at New Hampshire 18-U showcases

SALEM, N.H. — Two separate showcases, hosted by the New England Fall Prep Hockey League and Northern Cyclones, brought together some of the region’s 18-U…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter