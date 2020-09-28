Yale Junior Bulldogs Jamboree: 18-U standouts

Defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald (North Reading, Mass.) will be a junior at Governor's. (Matt Dewkett)

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Several NHL scouts came out to watch the draft-eligible prospects in the 18-U division of the Yale Junior Bulldogs Jamboree.

The pickings were slim as several of the top 2003s are either locked down at prep schools or injured. However, a few players of note from the Boston Imperials Split, Buffalo Junior Sabres, Neponset Valley River Rats, North Jersey Avalanche and Westchester Express were able to show off their abilities in front of scouts over the course of the three-day jamboree.

Games were spread out at five sheets among the two facilities, Newington Arena and Northford Ice Pavilion, making it impossible to see every game or every team. Further, there were far more players of note at the younger levels. That being said, I was able to check in on some key players and teams at the 18-U level.