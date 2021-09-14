Watch list: Who are the most compelling seniors in the ECAC?

Harvard forward Casey Dornbach has been a productive scoring forward for the Crimson in two full seasons. (Harvard Athletics)

After taking a closer look at some seniors in the Hockey East, we turn our focus to the ECAC, which returns all teams to action in 2021-22 after the Ivy Leagues scrubbed 2020-21 play due to COVID-19.

Harvard forward Casey Dornbach has been a productive scoring forward for the Crimson in two full seasons and enters his senior year as a good bet to continue that trend.

Zach Metsa of Quinnipiac enjoyed a breakout campaign as a junior last year and should be the catalyst on the back end for the Bobcats.

The series continues with a group of seniors who have the potential to infuse high-level play into the ECAC this season.