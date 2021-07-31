How Northeastern captain Jordan Harris became a top NHL prospect

Senior defenseman and captain Jordan Harris is ready for a big season in 2021-22. (Jim Pierce/Northeastern Athletics)

For Northeastern University, the 2021-22 hockey season signals a season of change, with a new head coach and high expectations. Senior captain Jordan Harris is one of the keys to his team’s high hopes; a rarity in modern college hockey as someone who made the jump straight from prep hockey to the Hockey East three years ago.

The 21-year-old defenseman from Haverhill, Mass. is coming off a junior year that saw him post six goals and 19 points in as many games. The Montreal Canadiens prospect is preparing to take his two-way game to another level under longtime associate and first-year head coach Jerry Keefe.

Northeastern has an impressive core of experienced returning players that qualified for the 2021 NCAA tournament last spring, and that group will be bolstered by the arrival of an impressive freshman group. That Harris is wearing the ‘C’ for the Huskies only begins to speak to his impressive developmental trajectory since his prep school days at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, N.H. which led to him being drafted in the third round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Success didn't happen overnight for Harris, and as he prepares for his final season of college hockey, he took time to reflect on his path and how it helped him to develop into one of the Canadiens organization's top prospects.