Watch list: Who are the most compelling seniors in Hockey East?

2021 NCAA Tournament MVP Bobby Trivigno is returning to UMass for his senior season. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

College hockey season will be back before we know it, and New England Hockey Journal brings you a preview series of watch lists for some of the players expected to make a significant impact this season. First up, we take a closer look at some of the seniors and fifth-year graduate student-athletes who will make waves in Hockey East in 2021-22.

Leading the way is 2021 Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player Bobby Trivigno, who should build on his 34-point campaign a year ago in leading his team to the promised land.

On defense, Northeastern captain Jordan Harris (Haverhill, Mass.) is going to challenge for a lot of the top honors in college hockey with his combination of speed, skill, intelligence and character.

College hockey fans will have a chance to see a few of the players listed here at the Icebreaker event hosted by Holy Cross at the DCU Center Oct. 8-9 in Worcester.