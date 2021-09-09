New England Hockey Journal

Hockey East

Watch list: Who are the most compelling seniors in Hockey East?

By

Bobby Trivigno
2021 NCAA Tournament MVP Bobby Trivigno is returning to UMass for his senior season. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

College hockey season will be back before we know it, and New England Hockey Journal brings you a preview series of watch lists for some of the players expected to make a significant impact this season. First up, we take a closer look at some of the seniors and fifth-year graduate student-athletes who will make waves in Hockey East in 2021-22.

Leading the way is 2021 Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player Bobby Trivigno, who should build on his 34-point campaign a year ago in leading his team to the promised land.

On defense, Northeastern captain Jordan Harris (Haverhill, Mass.) is going to challenge for a lot of the top honors in college hockey with his combination of speed, skill, intelligence and character.

College hockey fans will have a chance to see a few of the players listed here at the Icebreaker event hosted by Holy Cross at the DCU Center Oct. 8-9 in Worcester.

Related Articles

Top scorer Bobby Trivigno set to return to UMass for senior season

UMass received some good news on Wednesday afternoon. Leading scorer Bobby Trivigno will return for his senior season in hopes of leading the Minutemen to…
Read More
Marc McLaughlin

BC captain Marc McLaughlin amped for senior season

Marc McLaughlin knows a thing or two about leadership. He was a captain of his Cedar Rapids team in the United States Hockey League. He…
Read More

How Northeastern captain Jordan Harris became a top NHL prospect

For Northeastern University, the 2021-22 hockey season signals a season of change, with a new head coach and high expectations. Senior captain Jordan Harris is…
Read More

