Cushing Academy product Marc McLaughlin (North Billerica, Mass.) had 24 points in 24 games last season. (Boston College)

Marc McLaughlin knows a thing or two about leadership. He was a captain of his Cedar Rapids team in the United States Hockey League. He won the Curt Hammer Award as the USHL’s Gentleman of the Year in 2018.

Now the North Billerica, Mass., native has been named a captain, for the second straight year, at Boston College.

“I’m honored and honestly humbled, especially at a place like BC, such a historic program. I’m definitely a lead-by-example type of leader. I try to be vocal when it’s called for,” he said. “When your peers believe in you, that’s one of the greatest honors.”