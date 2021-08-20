Blackhawks rookie Mike Hardman soars into new NHL season

Hanover, Mass., native Mike Hardman (86) celebrates his first NHL goal with teammate Patrick Kane. (Gregg Forwerck/Getty Images)

Two years ago, winger Mike Hardman had just completed a stellar junior hockey season in Canada but had still been snubbed in the NHL Entry Draft. As he prepared to enter Boston College, there were questions around him and how effective he could be in the Hockey East.

In 2021, the 22-year-old is an NHL hockey player with the Chicago Blackhawks, having signed with the Original Six club after his sophomore season with the Eagles and any of the doubts about his development and path are all but gone.

“I’ve always had great coaches growing up,” Hardman told New England Hockey Journal. “They always gave some pretty good guidelines about where to play and where to get exposure.”