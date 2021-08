Northeastern commit James Fisher (Wilmington, Mass.) is entering his junior year at Belmont Hill. (Courtesy Photo)

Belmont Hill's James Fisher always knew he wanted to play college hockey at one of the four Beanpot schools, it was just a matter of when and where.

Out of 59 Division 1 NCAA programs in the country entering the 2021-22 season, that narrowed down the list of potential suitors rather quickly.

This summer, going into his junior year at the Belmont, Mass., prep school as one of the top uncommitted 2004 prospects in the region, it came time to narrow that list even further.