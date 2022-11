Junior defenseman and captain Patrick Colgan has Framingham State off to a 2-1-1 start. (Framingham State Athletics)

At the top of Division 3, everyone knows your name.

Fans track the leading scorers, stingiest goaltenders and best teams throughout the winter months until the coronations in February (conference) and March (NCAA).

But outside the spotlight, there’s a lot of hard work being done by many players on teams throughout the region. Hard work that’s producing results.

Let’s take a look at five unsung performers from the first three weekends of the Division 3 season.