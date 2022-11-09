Division 3: What to watch as the NESCAC prepares to take the ice

Defenseman John Campomenosi is coming off an All-Conference season for Trinity. (Trinity College Athletics)

For many Division 3 hockey fans, the start of the NESCAC season is not unlike the last present you open on Christmas morning.

It takes a while to get to it and it’s supposed to be pretty special.

Three weeks after the rest of D-3 hockey, the 10 teams in the NESCAC will play their first games next weekend, jumping right into conference play. It’s a top-level league defined by depth and tight games. But not, in the past few years, by success in March.

We examine that dilemma and some other burning questions as the league heads toward its openers.