Watch list: 10 players who could shine this season in Division 3

By

Forward Alex LaPlante (Londonderry, N.H.) is coming off an 18-goal season for New England College. (New England College Athletics)

Division 3 hockey is back.

After a season that saw two of the region’s players – forward Ryan Black of Babson and goalie Conor O’Brien of Endicott – share the Concannon Award as Division 3’s best player, there’s a new crop of stars ready to take the ice starting this weekend.

Black is playing at Division 1 UNH as a grad transfer and O’Brien signed a pro contract this week with the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be special standouts on the ice this winter.

Here is a look at 10 players to watch, who either play for one of New England's D-3 teams or are from the region.

