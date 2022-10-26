Division 3 hockey: Who begins the season in our Top 10?

Andrew Kurapov (7) and Endicott are motivated after falling just short of a conference title last winter. (Endicott College Athletics)

This weekend, the games are on in Division 3.

After last winter provided the first traditional season – with a start and finish – since 2018-19, the region’s 34 teams are back on the ice again.

Four teams skated away with conference tournament championships last season – Babson (NEHC), Trinity (NESCAC), the University of New England (Commonwealth Coast) and Plymouth State (MASCAC). UNE went on to reach the Frozen Four for the first time ever.

New season, new battles. Here is our New England preseason top 10.