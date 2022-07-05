30 New Englanders set to compete at USA Hockey Select 16s

Dylan Hunt will be part of the New England contingent at the USA Hockey Select 16s. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Thirty players born in 2006 from New England will compete in the 2022 USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp in Amherst, N.Y.

The second of three national camps this summer will be held at the Northtown Center from July 7-13. The event will bring all of the top '06s from across the country, sans the 23 players who made USA Hockey’s NTDP after the selection process that concluded in late March.

Participants were selected for the USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp from district tryouts and at-large bids. Almost all college hockey programs will be represented by head coaches or assistant coaches at this camp, as is the case with the Select 17s and Select 15s.

It’s an important camp for a number of local prospects, particularly those rising juniors, who will be eligible to make a college commitment on August 1. In addition to the chance to impress in front of college coaches, prospects at this camp will have the opportunity to compete for a spot on the U.S. Under-17 Select Team. The players chosen will take to the ice wearing the red, white and blue this August at the Five Nations Tournament in Colorado Springs, Colo., on the campus of Colorado College.