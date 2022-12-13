Unveiling the Division 3 hockey fan contentment index

Endicott sophomore goalie Atticus Kelly has stopped 95.5 percent of the shots he's faced this season. (David Le)

The Division 3 holiday break is upon us (no games until Dec. 29) and not all the best stories belong to teams on top of the standings.

In contrast to our power rankings, which regularly recognize the top 10 teams in New England, this post unveils the fan contentment rankings.

Who should feel good about their team, and who should feel really good about their team, based on performance versus preseason expectations and recent history?

Let’s take a look at eight teams who've put smiles on their fans' faces.