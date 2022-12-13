New England Hockey Journal

Division 3

Unveiling the Division 3 hockey fan contentment index

By

Endicott sophomore goalie Atticus Kelly has stopped 95.5 percent of the shots he's faced this season. (David Le)

The Division 3 holiday break is upon us (no games until Dec. 29) and not all the best stories belong to teams on top of the standings.

In contrast to our power rankings, which regularly recognize the top 10 teams in New England, this post unveils the fan contentment rankings.

Who should feel good about their team, and who should feel really good about their team, based on performance versus preseason expectations and recent history?

Let’s take a look at eight teams who've put smiles on their fans' faces.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Watch list: Division 3 goalies who’ve impressed this season

When it comes to Division 3 goalies, New England has undergone a changing of the guard. Several of the goalies that set the bar high…
Read More

Even with new linemates, Plymouth State’s Myles Abbate is still dominating

Myles Abbate took the ice for Plymouth State’s opener against Plattsburgh in late October in a familiar place, but without some familiar faces. Since his…
Read More

Watch list: Who are the early unsung heroes in Division 3?

At the top of Division 3, everyone knows your name. Fans track the leading scorers, stingiest goaltenders and best teams throughout the winter months until…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter