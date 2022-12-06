When it comes to Division 3 goalies, New England has undergone a changing of the guard.
Several of the goalies that set the bar high these last few years – Concannon Award winner Conor O’Brien of Endicott and Brian McGrath (Worcester, Mass.) of Fitchburg State, to name two – have moved on, after careers that were bisected by the pandemic that halted parts of two seasons.
The guys leading the way this season are a mix of post-pandemic arrivals and netminders who’ve patiently bided their time to earn starting jobs.
Here are five goalies who are impressing.