Junior goalie Alex Wisco's strong weekend helped Amherst stay perfect in the NESCAC. (Amherst College Athletics)

When it comes to Division 3 goalies, New England has undergone a changing of the guard.

Several of the goalies that set the bar high these last few years – Concannon Award winner Conor O’Brien of Endicott and Brian McGrath (Worcester, Mass.) of Fitchburg State, to name two – have moved on, after careers that were bisected by the pandemic that halted parts of two seasons.

The guys leading the way this season are a mix of post-pandemic arrivals and netminders who’ve patiently bided their time to earn starting jobs.

Here are five goalies who are impressing.