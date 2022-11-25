New England Hockey Journal

College

Even with new linemates, Plymouth State’s Myles Abbate is still dominating

By

Myles Abbate has seven points in seven games to open this season. (Plymouth State Athletics)

Myles Abbate took the ice for Plymouth State’s opener against Plattsburgh in late October in a familiar place, but without some familiar faces.

Since his freshman year, before the pandemic threw Division 3 hockey — and life everywhere — into uncertain chaos, Abbate (Norwell, Mass.) would skate out to his left wing position knowing JR Barone and Mike McPherson were skating out with him.

That first line helped coach Craig Russell’s team prosper in recent years, winning MASCAC titles and reaching the NCAA tournament in 2020 and ’22. Last season, the trio produced 37 percent of the team’s goals and 31 percent of its points.

“It’s kind of crazy,” said Abbate. “I remember talking about it at the end of last season with Craig. Playing with JR and ‘Mickey,’ it was so fun. We just clicked right away. … I’d never played with anyone in my life for that long.”

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

‘The team to beat is KUA’: Full Lakes Region preview

When a program has won eight straight titles in the Lakes Region League and established itself as one of the powers in the region, the…
Read More

Even with new linemates, Plymouth State’s Myles Abbate is still dominating

Myles Abbate took the ice for Plymouth State’s opener against Plattsburgh in late October in a familiar place, but without some familiar faces. Since his…
Read More

Scott Conway’s journey to playing for the Belfast Giants of the EIHL

Intended to help grow the game overseas while exposing college players to the possibilities of playing in the United Kingdom, the Friendship Four battle for…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter