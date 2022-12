Nick D'Olympio scored against Delbarton Wednesday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON – Catholic Memorial erased a 2-0 deficit with four unanswered goals to defeat Delbarton, 4-2, on Wednesday afternoon at Warrior Ice Arena.

The scrimmage between Massachusetts and New Jersey powerhouse programs was played as a real game with referees, but it won’t count in the standings for the Knights.

A couple of college coaches and prep school coaches took in the game at the Boston Bruins’ practice facility.

Here's a full recap plus uncommitted standouts.