Spencer Thornborough has been dominant with the Boston Jr. Eagles for the last two seasons. (ALL STAR PRODUCTIONS)

The 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games will take place Jan. 19-Feb. 1, 2024 in Gangwon, South Korea.

And when it comes to hockey, two New Englanders will be in attendance.

These games take place every four years. At the 2020 Winter Youth Olympics, which took place in Lausanne, Switzerland, Team USA went 3-0-0-1 en route to earning a silver medal after losing to Russia in the gold-medal game.

The lone New Englander on that team was Arthur Smith (Farmington, Conn.) who is now a goalie at Princeton.