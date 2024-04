Casey Mutryn goes through the line after scoring a goal this winter for St. Sebastian's. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Two players from New England, along with another who plays in the region, were chosen for the 2024-25 USA Hockey National Team Development Program U17 roster.

This year, the NTDP evaluated the best players from the 2008 birth year. They held an Evaluation Camp from March 18-23, culminating in next year's team being picked.

Thirteen forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders were named to the roster.

Here's the full roster: