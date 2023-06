Will Smith projects to be a top 5 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

When the 2023 NHL Scouting Combine kicks off June 4 at the HarborCenter in Buffalo, N.Y., two New Englanders will be among the draft hopefuls in attendance.

The seven-day event has multiple parts to it.

The physical tests are what most fans recognize as some of the drills are open to the public and broadcast.

However, a big part of the combine is the in-person player interviews with NHL organizations.