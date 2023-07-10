New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Two former prep standouts offer advice from Bruins Development Camp

Derek Mullahy
Derek Mullahy (Scituate, Mass.) captained Dexter Southfield before matriculating to the USHL and Harvard. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BOSTON — At the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, Derek Mullahy was fresh off a junior campaign at Dexter Southfield that saw him post a 1.94 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. Both numbers placed him among the best netminders in prep.

He didn’t need those stats to solidify his status as one of the best up-and-coming goalies in the region.

The Scituate, Mass., native spent 2015-17 as a standout goalie for Shattuck St. Mary’s. That led to him committing to Harvard in February 2017. Later that year, he was taken 33rd overall in the USHL Futures Draft by the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Committing to Harvard placed importance on academics, which is why Mullahy transferred to Dexter for the 2017-18 season. Not only would there be more of an onus on grades at the Brookline, Mass., prep school, but he would be coached by Harvard men’s hockey coach Ted Donato’s (Boston, Mass.) brother, Danny (Boston, Mass.).

The big decisions weren’t over once Mullahy arrived at Dexter.

