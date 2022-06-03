Twenty players who impressed at World Selects Trophy Tournament

Michael Munroe was one of the leading scorers, but there were many unfamiliar standouts at the World Selects. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

EXETER, N.H. – Ten teams from across the world descended on The Rinks at Exeter for five days to compete in the World Selects Trophy Elite '06 Tournament.

Eight of the teams were made up of teams and players from North America while two clubs brought prospects from Sweden and Czech Republic to the tournament that took place in front of close to a dozen college coaches from the region.

TPH Selects went undefeated throughout the tournament, capturing the championship with a 6-2 win over New Hampshire Junior Wildcats in the final. The team was made up mostly of players from Michigan and Ohio with one local, '07 Michael Munroe (Hanover, Mass.), playing up a year.

Munroe had five goals and three assists in eight games. The leading scorer in the tournament among New England players was Ronnie Hill, who had eight goals and four assists in eight games. The Saco, Maine, native and Seacoast Performance Academy forward was the top offensive threat for the New Hampshire Junior Wildcats. Teammate Max Dineen (Brentwood, N.H.) and Joel Barlow High School forward Niko Tournas (Redding, Conn.) of RSG Selects were the other top New England scorers at the event.