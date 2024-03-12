Trinity, Curry, Plymouth State in a land of NCAA opportunity

Senior Tao Ishizuka (Providence, R.I.) and Curry are back in the NCAA D-3 quarterfinals for the second year in a row. (Curry Athletics)

The contenders in the NCAA Division 3 tournament have been sliced to eight – Trinity, Curry and Plymouth State are among them.

While Trinity enjoyed a first-round bye over the weekend, a reward for its 23-2-1 season and NESCAC title, Curry and Plymouth had to work to advance and did, in different ways.

The region’s other NCAA tournament participant – Endicott – lost at Elmira, 5-2, ending its bid to reach a second straight Frozen Four.

Here are some takeaways from Saturday’s first round and a look ahead to this weekend's quarterfinals.