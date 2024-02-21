NESCAC: Why Tufts is poised to advance after breakthrough season

Tufts goalie Peyton Durand (Newport, R.I.) has a .938 save percentage this season for Tufts. (Tufts Athletics)

The last time Tufts got to play on home ice in the NESCAC men's tournament was 12 years ago.

The last time Tufts finished in the top three in the conference was … well, never.

It’s been a second straight season of progress for the Jumbos, who carry the No. 3 seed into the NESCAC tournament and will host sixth-seeded Conn. College in a quarterfinal on Saturday (4 p.m.) at the Malden Valley Forum.

While top-seeded Trinity and defending champion Bowdoin enter the event as the favorites to skate off with the league title and accompanying NCAA tournament bid, there are rich storylines below the top two.

Also in this story: Predictions for how the NESCAC men's quarterfinals will play out.