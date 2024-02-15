Division 3: What’s at stake in regular season’s final weekend?

Senior defenseman John Campomenosi has helped Trinity clinch the No. 1 seed for the NESCAC tournament. (Trinity College Athletics)

The puck drops on Division 3 postseason hockey on Saturday, with the quarterfinal round of the NEHC tournament taking place on four campus sites.

The No. 1 seeds for the region’s four leagues have all been locked in – Trinity in the NESCAC, Curry in the Commonwealth Coast, Plymouth State in the MASCAC and defending national champion Hobart in the NEHC.

But that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to play for this weekend across the region.

Let’s examine what’s at stake during the final weekend of the D-3 regular season.