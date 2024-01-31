MASCAC: Why Plymouth State’s dominance won’t last forever

UMass Dartmouth forward Collin Patterson ranks second in Division 3 in freshman scoring. (UMass Dartmouth Athletics)

On Saturday, Plymouth State traveled to Worcester State and pinned a 7-0 defeat on the home team.

Outside of maybe the margin, there was absolutely nothing surprising about this. The Panthers have now gone 39 games without losing to a MASCAC opponent, a stretch that dates back to February of 2022..

They’ve also won the last four MASCAC titles. That’s a streak that will end – at the latest – in 2025-26, when the program moves to the Little East Conference.

At some point, the MASCAC spotlight will shift away from sparkling Hanaway Rink in Plymouth, N.H. Our takeaways examine whether it will be sooner or later.