Division 3

Power rankings: Trinity and Curry are closing in on No. 1 seeds

By

Defenseman Matt Connor (Nottingham, N.H.) and Curry are on a nine-game win streak. (Frank Poulin/Curry College Athletics)

There haven’t been many statement weekends in Division 3 this season like the one Curry College just produced.

The Colonels (17-4-1) faced fellow contender Salve Regina (13-7-2) in a home-and-home at the top of the Commonwealth Coast Conference. When it was over, after 6-1 and 4-0 one-sided wins, Curry had extended its win streak to nine games and perched itself in first place with two weekends left in the regular season.

With conference tournaments right around the corner – the NEHC plays its quarterfinal round on Feb. 17 – it’s becoming clearer who the contenders (and pretenders) are in New England.

Here is a look at our latest regional Top 10.

