Billy Girard IV is now the career saves leader at the University of New England. (Dave Ambrose)

Billy Girard IV has stopped a lot of pucks during a stellar career at the University of New England, but never more this season than he did in the final of the Northfield Savings Bank Tournament on New Year’s Eve.

Thanks to a 36-save effort in a win over Norwich, Girard has now saved more shots than any goalie in UNE history.

Many of the region’s Division 3 teams returned to the ice over New Year’s weekend, with some significant results.

Here is a look at our top takeaways.