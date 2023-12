Junior forward Matthew Fawcett (Lincoln, R.I.) already has nine goals and 18 points for Salve Regina. (Noah DeSantis)

The Division 3 season is one month old and the New England storylines are shaking out.

What does it mean that Salve Regina has won as many games (nine) as any team in the nation?

What’s Babson’s ceiling after a strong start in the NEHC? And what are our first impressions of the NESCAC?

A spin around the region looks at these issues and others.