How Endicott overcame heartbreak to become a Frozen Four team

Endicott players like Jackson Sterrett (15) and Kevin Craig (55) have had plenty to celebrate this season. (David Le/Endicott Athletics)

As players on the University of New England euphorically spilled off their bench and celebrated on the ice last year, Connor Amsley forced himself to take it all in.

His Endicott College team had just surrendered a Commonwealth Coast Conference championship-winning goal in overtime, the second time an NCAA tournament future had been snatched from its grasp.

The first time came when Amsley and his classmates were freshmen and league champions in 2020 and the COVID pandemic exploded, canceling the event just days before it was slated to begin.

Last year, they were knocked out with a 1-2 punch: the overtime loss to UNE and the realization soon after that they’d failed to earn an at-large bid to the NCAAs.