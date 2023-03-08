Division 3: Ranking the region’s six NCAA tournament teams

After a week of twists and turns, 12 teams in Division 3 learned on Monday what their next steps would be in the NCAA tournament.
Nine conference champions (including Endicott of the Commonwealth Coast, Plymouth State of the MASCAC and Bowdoin – yes, Bowdoin! – of the NESCAC) earned auto-bids, and were joined by three Pool C (at-large) selections: Curry, Norwich and the University of New England.
Which of the region’s six teams are best positioned to reach the Frozen Four later this month?
Let’s take a closer look, from most likely to least.