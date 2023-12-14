Power rankings: Who makes our D-3 Top 10 at the break?

Plymouth State sophomore Will Redick leads Division 3 in goal-scoring with 15 this season. (Frank Poulin)

The Division 3 season in New England has reached its holiday break, and to say nothing has been settled would be an understatement.

Salve Regina, Endicott and the University of New England have raced ahead in a Commonwealth Coast Conference again populated by the haves and have-nots. Norwich and Babson are hanging near the top in a loaded NEHC.

Meanwhile, Trinity and Plymouth State have early control of the NESCAC and MASCAC, respectively.

Where do those teams – and others – rank in our latest regional Top 10? Let's take a look.