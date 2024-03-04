Division 3: Trinity, Endicott, Curry, Plymouth State learn NCAA fate

Endicott players douse coach RJ Tolan after winning the Commonwealth Coast tourney final on Saturday. (Endicott Athletics)

Trinity has a chance to win its first NCAA Division 3 championship in nine years – without ever leaving Hartford, Conn.

Monday’s selection show saw four teams from the region make the NCAA championship field of 13 teams – conference champs Trinity (NESCAC), Endicott (Commonwealth Coast) and Plymouth State (MASCAC), plus Curry, which received an at-large bid.

Trinity was the only team from that group to receive a bye into the quarterfinals, a game it will host on March 16.

Here is a closer look at the region’s teams in the field and their NCAA tourney paths.