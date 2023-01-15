Jack DesRuisseaux was impactful for Tabor Saturday night. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BOSTON — With the way St. Sebastian’s and Tabor played Saturday night, you would’ve thought the Stanley Cup was on the line. Instead, it was the Travis Roy Cup both teams were battling for, which is a pretty good trophy.

Except no one really won it. Despite desperate pleas from St. Sebastian’s student section for a shootout, the game ended in a 3-3 tie after a five-minute overtime period.

That doesn’t mean it wasn’t an exciting game — because was it ever.

Here's a full recap along with a list of standouts.