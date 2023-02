Milton's Sam Caulfield has the best save percentage in the region. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We're almost there — it's the second-to-last top performers of the boys' prep hockey regular season.

In keeping with how the rest of the season has gone, this week had lots of impressive performances from players around prep hockey.

There will be more top performers in the coming weeks, such as ones from the final week of the regular season, the playoffs and a final piece to wrap up the entire season.

Let's dive into the penultimate regular-season installment.