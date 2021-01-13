Top freshmen in 2021 Massachusetts high school hockey

A Junior Eagles product playing for Arlington High, Jack Sadowski is a Division 1 college prospect. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There are a lot of talented freshmen playing high school hockey in Massachusetts this winter.

While the season will be cut short and the state tournament has been scrubbed due to the coronavirus, several freshmen will be vying to take the spots of upperclassmen at the top of the lineup. As has become the norm over the past decade, many of the best players in high school hockey will be underclassmen.

Last year, the most talented player in high school hockey, Ryan Leonard, was a freshman. Other top freshmen included Cam Russo, Ryan Flaherty, Michael Nigro, Jackson Powers, Brady Bullock, Pavit Mehra and Jonathan Lanza. Some are back for sophomore seasons while others have moved on to prep school hockey at places such as Dexter Southfield and Governor’s.