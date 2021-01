Tony Amonte, boys hockey head coach at Thayer Academy, part of the Independent School League

There’s no denying the fact that things didn’t go according to plan in 2020. In New England, the youth hockey community knows it all too well.

But now, after months of uncertainty, disappointment and dismay, it’s on to 2021.

With most New England prep leagues not sanctioning their normal winter seasons, schools all over the region are scrambling to find a way to get kids back on the ice safely, as well as how to play at least some semblance of a season in the new year.