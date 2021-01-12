Connecticut high school season may kick off Jan. 19 with games Feb. 1, pending board vote

Connecticut teams such as the Hamden High girls may be able to hit the ice soon. (Getty Images)

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference issued a proposal Monday outlining plans to move forward with its 2021 winter high school sports season.

The proposal, made in conjunction with guidance from the state Department of Public Health, assesses the risk level of COVID-19 transmission for each sport.

Sports deemed as high-risk — wrestling, competitive cheer and competitive dance — should not hold any competitions or matches this winter, the DPH recommends, but can participate in “small group conditioning and non-contact skill building.”