High schools ramp up: Jonathan Surrette’s hat trick leads Woburn past Arlington

Jonathan Surrette had a hat trick to lead Woburn to a 5-2 win over Arlington on Wednesday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

WOBURN, Mass. — In Massachusetts high school action, senior right wing Jonathan Surrette had a hat trick to lead Woburn to a 5-2 win over Arlington on Wednesday afternoon at Ned O’Brien Rink.

Surrette scored the first, third and fifth goals while senior center Michael Santullo lit the lamp twice for the Tanners. Senior defenseman Dom Laiosa and sophomore right wing were the goal scorers for the Spy Ponders.

It was the second consecutive victory for Woburn over Arlington to start the season. The Tanners are improved and have some solid senior leadership. The Spy Ponders have a couple of very good freshmen but are young and inexperienced after losing Brendan Jones, Anthony Messuri, Ryan Davies and Nate Brennan, among others, to graduation.

